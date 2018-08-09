Amazon Freedom Sale deals revealed; offers to look out for

'Amazon Freedom Sale' began at midnight on Thursday and will go on till 11:59 pm on August 12, 2018. The company claims to offer over 20,000 deals on more than 2,500 brands on a large selection of smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, large appliances, groceries, daily essentials, TVs and more. No-cost EMI and exchange offers can be availed on thousands of products across Mobile Phones, TVs, and Refrigerators among others.
With additional discounts up to 23% exclusively for Prime members on select Amazon Devices, customers can look forward to saving more on Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Fire TV Stick and Kindle during the Amazon Freedom Sale.
Customers can save more with 10% instant discount when they pay using SBI Debit & Credit Cards. Millions of eligible customers can also enjoy EMI on using their Debit card from select banks.
Here are the deals to look out forMobile Phones and Accessories
- Mi A2 for Rs 16,999 on pre-order sale starting at 12 noon today
- Redmi Y2 starting Rs 9,999 - Sale starts at 2 pm today
- Extra RS 2,000 off on Exchange on OnePlus 6 and also avail No-cost EMI on multiple tenures
- Up to 37% Off on Samsung Smartphones; Extra up to Rs 8,000 off on Exchange and avail No-cost EMI
- Extra Rs 1,000 off on Exchange on Realme 1 (Red, 6+128GB) and avail No-cost EMI
- Up to 35% off on Honor Dual Camera Smartphones and avail No-cost EMI
- Up to 35% Off on Moto Smartphones; Up to Rs 2,000 off on Exchange and avail No-cost EMI"
- Rs 6,000 off on Huawei P20 Lite and avail No-cost EMI
- Extra up to Rs 5,000 off on Exchange Vivo and Oppo Smartphones and avail No-cost EMI
- Up to 50% off on 10.or Smartphones
- Mi Power banks starting at Rs 799 with extra 10% cashback up to Rs 150 using Amazon Pay balance
- Data cables starting at Rs 95
Deals on Amazon Devices & eBooks
- Prime-exclusive discounts up to 23% on select devices
- Smart home set up with savings on smart plugs, lights, cameras & more.Kindle Unlimited: Subscribe to a year of Kindle Unlimited at Rs 1499
- Kindle eBooks: Min 70% off on hundreds of bestselling eBooks
- Alexa Skills: All customers who use at least 6 skills will get Rs 150 Amazon Pay Balance. Alexa has over 15,000 skills. Skills excluded from the offer - Smart home, News & Flash briefing, Music (Prime Music, Saavn and TuneIn).
Consumer Electronics and TVs
Large Appliances
- Up to 50% off on Electronics across 350+ brands with 2000+ offers
- Intel Core i3 Windows laptops starting Rs 24,990 with Exchange offers
- Canon EOS 1300D DSLR Camera @ Rs 22,990 with No Cost EMI
- Bose Speakers with free Echodot - Starting at Rs 11,500
- Boat Rockerz 400 Bluetooth Headphones at 999 RS
- 8GB and above Memory Cards starting Rs 249
- Up to 45% off on HP, Canon & Epson Printers
- JBL In-Ear headphones with mic starting Rs 599
- GoPro Action camera with freebies worth Rs 7,300
- Up to 40% off on Televisions; No Cost EMI starting from RS 2000 per month
- Up to RS 15,000 off on Exchange of your old TV; Free Installation and demo available at the time of delivery on select TVs in select cities
- Up to 40% off on Smart TVs; Smart TVs starting from RS 11,990
- Up to 35% off on premium TVs from Sony and Samsung
- 12 months flat No Cost EMI on select Samsung TVs
Amazon Fashion
- Up to 30% off on Bosch Front Load Washing Machines with No-Cost EMI starting RS 2400 per month
- Haier 5.8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine starting RS 10,220
- Up to 30% Off BPL Microwaves with No-Cost EMI starting RS 1990 per month
- BPL Side by Side Refrigerator at RS 43,990 with 9 months No-Cost EMI
- BPL 6.2 Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine starting RS 9,990 with 6 months No-Cost EMI
- Up to 25% off Whirlpool Single Door Refrigerators with No-Cost EMI starting RS 1900 per month
- Up to 30% off LG Refrigerators with No-Cost EMI starting RS 1800 per month
- Up to 45% off Voltas Split ACs with No-Cost EMI starting RS 2000 per month
- 50%-80% off on Shoppers Stop, Marks & Spencer, Pantaloons, GAP, Arrow, Levis, UCB, Tommy Hilfiger, Indian Terrain, Just F
- 50%-80% off on Puma, Hush Puppies, New Balance, Red Tape, Clarks
- Up to 70% off on Watches and Jewellery across brands such as Invicta Giordano, Maxima, Voyalla, Accessorize
- 40%-70% off on Luggage and Handbag brands such as American Tourister, Skybags, Safari, Tommy Hilfiger & Caprese
Daily Essentials & Groceries
- 30% off on breakfast essentials from Kellogg's and NesPlus
- Up to 30% off on Tea, Coffee and Beverages from TATA, Lipton, Bru and Nestle
- Whey Protein under RS 1999 by Muscleblaze and Optimum Nutrition
Beauty & Personal Care
- Up to 50% off on Skincare products from Mamaearth, VLCC, The Faceshop, Lotus and Nivea
- Up to 50% off on Shampoos, Conditioner and Hair Serums
- Min. 20% off on Beard Care from Ustraa and Bryclreem
- Min. 20% off on Vitamins and Supplements
- Min. 20% off on Ayurveda Products from Dabur, Himalaya, and Baidyanath
Amazon Pantry
- Shop for RS 1, 000 and get Rs 300 back on your first order on Amazon Pantry
- Up to 50% off on Beauty across products like Pantene, Vaseline, Head and Shoulder
- Up to 35% off on Staples such as Oil, Dal and Sugar
Home appliances & Kitchen utilities
- Up to 50% off Mops and Ladders by Bathla
- Up to 40% off on Water purifiers
- Prestige Marvel Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove for RS 3999
- Philips T Bulb 10 Watt pack of 3 at RS 579
Auto & Sports
- Flat 20% discount on bike accessories of Royal Enfield
- Yonex ZR100 Badminton Racquet at RS 249
Books & Media
- Minimum 50 % off on Books
- Minimum RS 2, 500 off on PS4 Consoles
- Minimum 35% off Vinyl Music
- Up to 70% off digital software
- Up to 65% off on popular Blu-ray movies