Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Deals Revealed: iPhone 13 at Rs 39,999, OnePlus 11R at Rs 34,999 and more

Amazon has revealed some of the most awaited deals for the Great Indian Festival Sale. The e-commerce website has unveiled deals on smartphones and accessories. Brands like OnePlus, Samsung, realme, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Honor Tech, Motorola, and more are offering their significant price cuts. Buyers will be able to access the deals from October 8th, with 24-hour early access for Prime members. Plus, pre-bookings for select best-selling smartphones like the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Redmi 12 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G, and more begin on October 4th.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the best deals announced by Amazon as part of the Great Indian Festival Sale:

Apple iPhone 13: Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, advanced dual-camera system, A15 Bionic chip, and more, it's available for just Rs 39,999 after bank discounts and exchange bonuses. The base model comes with 128GB of storage.

HONOR 90 5G: The recently launched Honor 90 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 4nm processor, this powerhouse can be purchased at Rs 29,999, along with up to 9 months of No Cost EMI.

itel P55 5G: The company claims that it is India's most affordable 5G smartphone. It offers specs like 12GB RAM, 50MP Dual camera, and a 90Hz display, at Rs 8,999.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: With a 3D Curved AMOLED display, 64MP camera, and 66W flash charge, it's available for Rs 21,499 after discounts and coupon offers.

Lava Agni 2 5G: The Made-in-India smartphone comes with curved AMOLED smartphone and it is available at Rs 17,999, with pre-booking starting from just Rs 99.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G: The latest generation of Motorola Razr is available at a price of Rs 72,999, including bank discounts.

Redmi 12 5G: One of the most affordable 5G smartphones gets more affordable and is available at Rs 10,800.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G: Another budget-friendly 5G smartphone, the Narzo 60X is also selling at the same price of Rs 10,800.

Redmi 12C: Another Redmi phone on the list, the Redmi 12C is equipped with an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The phone will be selling at Rs 7,299.

Realme Narzo N53: With a 5,000mAh battery and expandable storage, it's available for just Rs 7,999. However, the phone doesn't have 5G connectivity.

OnePlus 11R 5G: Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it's available for Rs 34,999 after discounts. The phone comes with a 50MP primary camera lens.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: The company claims that the best-selling 5G smartphone can be purchased for Rs 17,999, plus an extra Rs 500 bonus for exchanging an old OnePlus device.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Featuring a 50MP camera and a 6.6-inch super AMOLED display, it's available for Rs 14,999.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): The AirPods with active noise cancellation will be available at the lowest price ever according to Amazon.



