Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphone deals under Rs 20,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale 2024 is in full swing, offering Prime members early access to a wide range of deals and discounts. The sale opens to all customers at 12 am on September 27th. While premium smartphones like the iPhone 13 are available with impressive discounts, budget-conscious shoppers can also find excellent deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000.

Top Budget Smartphone Deals

Here's a curated list of the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale:

Product Name List Price (INR) Effective Sale Price (INR) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Rs. 20,999 Rs. 16,999 (includes free OnePlus Bullet Z2 worth Rs. 1,299) iQOO Z9s 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,998 Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G Rs. 28,999 Rs. 17,999 Redmi Note 13 Rs. 20,999 Rs. 14,999 Poco X6 Neo 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,749 Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,999 iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 19,749

Additional Offers and Discounts

SBI Card Offer: 10% instant discount up to Rs. 29,750 on SBI Debit and Credit card transactions.

EMI Options: Easy and flexible monthly payment options.