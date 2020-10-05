Amazon Great Indian Festival Vs Flipkart's Big Billion Days; check out dates, deals

The online shopping battle is set to resume between the country's two biggest e-commerce giants - Amazon India and Flipkart - this month.

Last week, Amazon announced the Great Indian Festival Sale will be "coming soon". Flipkart has confirmed that its Big Billion Days sale will begin from October 16 to October 21.

During the Navratri and Durga Puja festival, Amazon and Flipkart will offer deals and discounts on mobiles, TVs and other home appliances, electronics and accessories, and numerous other products across categories.

Flipkart has partnered with the country's largest lender State Bank of India to provide the SBI cardholders a 10 per cent instant discount. Additionally, Flipkart shoppers will also get no-cost EMI options with Bajaj Finserv and various other leading bank credit and debit cards. People purchasing via Paytm wallet and Paytm UPI will also get cashback from Flipkart.

In Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, there will be a 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards as well as EMI. The e-tailer will also provide exchange offers, no-cost EMI, during the sale.

It is anticipated that Amazon India will launch deals on phones from OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and also the Apple iPhone line-up. As per Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale's page, the US-based online giant has promised to offer 80 per cent off on kitchen and home appliance and 70 per cent off on books, toys and gaming. Like always, Amazon Prime members will get to shop with these deals before everyone else.

Also read: IPL 2020: How UP boy Priyam Garg's father helped his son fulfil his dream

Also read: Rajasthan DGP blames internet for rising rape cases, crime against women