Amazon Great Indian Sale: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi offering discounts up to Rs 8000

The first sale season of 2018 is upon us. Amazon India has started the Great Indian Sale of 2018. The sale encompasses offers on smartphones, electronics, fashion and even daily essentials. For Amazon Prime members, the sale began 12 hours earlier on January 20.

The sale has entered its third day and the e-commerce giant is offering discounts on popular items across the product range. Users can avail discounts of up to 40 per cent on smartphones and even get cashbacks from banks.

Amazon is offering discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and other companies. Additionally, they are also offering a cash back of up to Rs 200 on purchases above Rs 250.

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 is on sale with a starting price of Rs 8,999. Samsung's Galaxy On7 Prime is selling at a price starting at Rs 12,990. OnePlus 5T is selling with an additional Rs 2000 discount on exchange. Motorola's Moto G5s Plus is selling at Rs 13,999 down from Rs 16,999. Xiaomi's most popular handset of 2017, Redmi Note 4 is selling at Rs 10,999 for the 64GB variant.

Apple's iPhone SE 32GB is selling at Rs 18,997 and iPhone 6 32GB is selling at Rs 24,999. Apple's flagship iPhone X is selling at Rs 84,999 down from Rs 89,000. The iPhone 8 is selling at Rs 55,359 with a substantianl discount of Rs 8,641. Prices mentioned for both devices are for the 64GB variant.

The Honor View 10 is also available at Rs 29,990 down from Rs 35,999. The device features a dual camera setup, Kirin 970 processor and a 5.99 inch FullHD display with a near bezel-less 18:9 display.

Amazon is also offering discounts on their native brands like Kindle products, FireTV Stick and on eBooks. There is a discount of up to 40 per cent on mobiles and accessories. The platform is offering over 60 exclusive sales over an expanse of over 40 brands. FireTV stick is selling at Rs 3,000 down from Rs 3,999. Kindle Started Pack with KIndle Paperwhite E-Reader is available at Rs 9,798 down from Rs 12,298.

Other electronic devices will be selling at up to 55 per cent off. Over 4 million products from over a hundred brands are being offered under this sale.Amazon India is also offering up to 50 per cent off on home and kitchen appliances with over 40,000 products in this category.

The company is also offering up to 75 per cent off on home and dining products. There are over 1900 products offered with no cost EMI. Amazon Fashion products will also sell with discount ranging from 40 per cent to 80 per cent. For avid readers, there's a discount of up to 60 per cent on books.

This is Amazon's first sale in 2018 and the company is all geared up to make the most of the post-holiday season. There are special offers on HDFC credit and debit card holders as well as 10 per cent cash back if the buyer uses Amazon Pay to purchase anything.