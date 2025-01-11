Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: See massive offers and discounts on Apple, Samsung and more

Amazon India has officially announced the much-anticipated Great Republic Day Sale 2025, scheduled to kick off on January 13 at midnight for Prime members, offering 12 hours of exclusive early access. The sale, which opens to all shoppers later the same day, features massive discounts across categories, including smartphones, electronics, fashion, home essentials, and more.

In a press release, Amazon highlighted deals from top brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, and L’Oréal, as well as offers for small businesses and Amazon Business customers.

Key Offers and Highlights

1. Smartphones and Electronics:

• Premium models like iPhone 15 starting at ₹56,999 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G at ₹69,999.

• Additional exchange offers worth up to ₹45,000 on select devices.

• Up to 80% off on mobile accessories and 75% off on laptops, tablets, and cameras from brands like HP, Dell, and Sony.

2. Home & Appliances:

• Discounts of up to 60% on home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers.

• 4K TVs starting at ₹12,999 with exchange benefits of up to ₹10,000.

3. Fashion & Beauty:

• 50-80% off on over 4.5 lakh styles in fashion and beauty, including brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss, and Lakmé.

• Extra savings through coupons and “Buy More, Save More” deals.

4. Daily Essentials:

• Up to 50% off on groceries and 60% off on personal care and baby products from top brands like Pampers and Himalaya.

5. Gaming and Books:

• Up to 70% off on toys, games, and books.

• Gaming laptops starting at ₹39,990.

Exclusive Offers for Amazon Pay and SBI Credit Card Users

• 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions.

• Amazon Pay Later offering instant credit of up to ₹60,000 with rewards up to ₹600.

• Unlimited 5% cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users.

For Small Businesses and MSMEs

Amazon Business customers can enjoy up to 70% off on products like laptops, office furniture, and industrial supplies, along with GST invoice benefits offering extra savings.

Smart Devices on Sale

Discounts extend to Amazon’s smart devices, including:

• Echo Pop at ₹3,949 (21% off).

• Fire TV Stick Lite at ₹2,599 (35% off).

• Up to 50% off on Smart TVs with built-in Fire TV.