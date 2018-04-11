Amazon India's Apple iPhone Fest: All deals in detail

Amazon India is conducting an 'iPhone Fest' which includes exciting discounts and other cashback offers. Most people planning to buy the latest Apple phones can take this opportunity under consideration. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on iPhones ranging from iPhone SE all the way to iPhone X. The sale will conclude on April 16. Apple is also offering extra discounts for buyers who exchange their older phone.

iPhoneX

The company is offering the 64GB model at Rs 79,999 down from its original price of Rs 95,390. The 256GB model is priced at Rs 97,999, down from it price of Rs 1,08,930. Amazon India is also offering an exchange discount of Rs 15,900 with the iPhone X.

iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 Plus 64GB variant will be selling at Rs 65,999 which was priced at Rs 73,000 whereas the 256GB is priced at Rs 79,999 which received a discount of Rs 6,001. The previous price was Rs 86,000.

The iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 64GB variant and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 68,999. The 64GB version was originally priced at Rs 64,000 and the 256GB variant was priced at Rs 77,000.

On purchasing either of these phones, the buyer will get an exchange discount of Rs 3,000.

iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 Plus 32GB is selling at Rs 56,999 down from its original price of Rs 59,999. The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB variant is selling at Rs 64,999 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 73,949 down from its original price of Rs 85,400.

The iPhone 7 32GB is priced at Rs 41,999 and the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 54,999. The iPhone 7 256GB variant is priced at Rs 58,350 down from its MRP of Rs 74,400.

Additionally, the company is offering a cashback discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC bank credit/debit cards.

iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 6s

The iPhone 6s Plus 32GB is available at a price of Rs 37,999 down from its price of Rs 49,000. The iPhone 6s 32GB is priced at Rs 33,999.

The iPhone 6s is available with an instant discount of Rs 1,500 with the use of HDFC Bank credit and debit cards whereas the iPhone 6s Plus will get a discount of Rs 2,000.

iPhone 6 and iPhone SE

The iPhone 6 32GB is selling at Rs 24,999 down from its price of Rs 29,500. HDFC credit and debit card users can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,250.

The iPhone SE 32GB is priced at Rs 18,799 and HDFC credit and debit card owners will get a discount of Rs 1,000.