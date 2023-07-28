Amazon layoffs: Company makes job cuts across Amazon Fresh grocery stores

Amazon has announced another round of layoffs at its Fresh Grocery stores as a part of a restructuring process, reported CNBC. The report reveals that the company has eliminated the “zone lead” role during the restructuring of the in-store staff and operations model at its Amazon Fresh stores in the US. Notably, Zone lead is a lower-level management position that is responsible for overseeing specific store departments and assisting and training new employees.

As per a statement by Jessica Martin, an Amazon spokesperson, shared with CNBC, “Like any retailer, we periodically assess our stores’ organisational needs and make decisions to increase efficiencies for our employees and deliver customer value. As a result, we’ve decided to evolve our in-store staffing and operations model to better serve our customers and teams.”

A report by The Washington Post reveals that the company made 44 job cuts across Fresh stores in 8 states and Washing D.C. Notably, the affected employees are allowed to look for other roles within the company or accept the severance payment provided by the company.

Back in 2007, Amazon Fresh was launched as a delivery-only brand that later acquired the Whole Foods supermarket chain for almost $13 billion. The company also purchased a few dark stores to improve its online delivery services.

Earlier this year, the company announced that they will be closing some Fresh and Go stores due to cost-cutting. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that Amazon’s strategy in physical grocery is to find a formula that resonates more with customers.

Amazon has witnessed the biggest layoffs in its history with 27,000 job cuts in past one year. The company made 18,000 job cuts earlier this year. An additional 9,000 employees were also laid off after that. Back in May, it was revealed that Amazon fired 500 employees in India across different businesses and functions. Employees across Amazon Web Services (AWS), human resources and support functions were affected by the layoffs. Earlier this month, the company let go of some of its employees in the pharmacy division.

