Apple sneakers, made in 1990s for employees, can now be bought for $50,000

Apple’s ‘ultra-rare’ sneakers, made especially for its employees in the 90s, are going on sale by Sotheby’s. The sneakers are available at a price of $50,000 (approx Rs 41 lakh). Designed in 1990s, these white sneakers have never been sold in public before. These “Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers” are described as “one of the most obscure in existence”.

As per the description of the custom-made sneakers by Southeby’s reads, “Featuring a predominately white upper, the old school rainbow Apple logo — on both the tongue and lateral quarter — is a standout detail.”

The sneakers are available on 10.5 US size and will come with an extra pair of red laces for the buyer. Notably, the auction house has also mentioned that since these sneakers were manufactured 10 years or more prior to date of sale, they are likely to show signs of age and “may deteriorate faster with wear”. The website even shares the imperfections of the product that include “yellowing around the midsoles and glue, and light marks on the toe boxes”.

These men sneakers are made from “Leather, Rubber and Cotton”. They are eligible for international shipping as well, however they are not eligible for return.

Back in 1989, Apple launched a collection with a range of clothing and accessories called “The Apple Collection”, which included mugs, umbrellas, bags, keyrings and even a sailboard, all featuring the rainbow Apple logo. These were also known as “white label products” and were manufactured by a third-party company such as Lamy, Honda or Braun.

This is not the first time that Apple vintage products are being auctioned. Prior to this, a first edition and unopened 4GB 2007 iPhone was sold for over $190,000 (approx Rs 1.50 crore) at an auction in the US.

Back in November 2022, a man even paid $200,000 (approx Rs 1.64 crore) to buy a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. It was the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at action.

