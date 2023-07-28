Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro prices leaked online ahead of launch

Apple is likely to launch iPhone 15 series globally in September this year. Ahead of the launch, the pricing of the upcoming models has surfaced online. The iPhone 15 series is likely to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per the leaked pricing, according to Barclays analyst Tim Long, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to cost almost the same as the previous generation devices.

As for the Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro might cost $100 more than its predecessor. Similarly, iPhone 15 Pro Max is likely to get a $200 price hike. Notably, iPhone 14 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,39,900.

It was earlier reported that iPhone 15 series will have the same demand as the current iPhone 14 series. The tech giant is planning to produce 85 million units of the iPhone 15 series this year. The company is hoping for high Pro model demands as well, even with the higher price tag.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Moto Razr 40 Ultra, Oppo N2 Flip, Vivo X Flip: Check out specs, price of top flip phones in India

Watch: AI images of actor, philanthropist Sonu Sood show him as sadhu, chef, Dragon Ball Z’s Goku and boxer; Watch Roadies Karm Ya Kaand host in different AI-generated avatars

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max expected price

As per Apple Hub (citing Tim Long from Barclays), iPhone 15 is likely to launch at a starting price of $799 (approx Rs 65,700), iPhone 15 Plus might come at a starting price of $899 (approx Rs 73,900), iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be launched at a starting price of $ 1,099 (approx Rs 90,100) and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to cost $1,299 (approx Rs 1,06,500).

This could be the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup pricing:



iPhone 15 - $799

iPhone 15 Plus - $899

iPhone 15 Pro - Up to $1,099 ($100 increase)

iPhone 15 Pro Max - Up to $1,299 ($100-$200 increase)



Source: Tim Long (analyst at Barclays) pic.twitter.com/u2HRgorKQi — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 26, 2023

It is expected that these iPhone 15 models will witness a similar price hike in India as well.

Apple iPhone 15 series launch

It was recently reported that there is a chance that iPhone 15 series launch might be delayed this year. As per a global securities analyst at Bank of America, Wamsi Mohan, the iPhone 15 series launch is likely to be pushed to the fourth quarter of the year. He claimed this information comes after conducting channel checks in Apple’s supply chain. The analyst hasn't specified the exact reason for this delay.

Also Read:

Apple sneakers, made in 1990s for employees, can now be bought for $50,000

Elon Musk takes over the 'X' handle for Twitter without compensating the original user; here’s what he actually offered