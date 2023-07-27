Elon Musk takes over the 'X' handle for Twitter without compensating the original user; here’s what he actually offered

Elon Musk recently rebranded Twitter to ‘X’ and changed the official company handle to @X. The handle was originally owned by Gene X Hwang who was told that his handle was a property of X. Elon Musk’s X did not give any warning or financial compensation to the user who works at photography and videography studio Orange Photography.

In a letter, Twitter thanked Hwang for his loyalty to the platform and offered him X merchandise and a trip to X’s headquarters in San Francisco as a “reflection of appreciation”. Hwang had 53,000 followers on his account.

Hwang’s handle has been changed to @x12345678998765, however, he has been asked to pick a handle of his own choice as long as it is available.

Hwang said that the company just took the handle without any discussion or warning or financial compensation. He received an email from support@twitter.com email address and not from any specific company employee.

He told TechCrunch: “It would have been nice for them to compensate for it since it did have a lot of value to me, but things are what they are. Maybe I should ask for the bird from the sign since they were dismantling that yesterday too.”

In addition to the official company handle, @TwitterBlue handle was changed to @Xblue while @TwitterSupport handle was changed to @Support.

Notably, after rebranding the logo to ‘X’, Musk made a minor change to the logo by updating it with bolder lines. However, Musk still doesn’t seem satisfied. Replying to a user, he wrote that he did not like the bolder lines and that the logo will “evolve over time”.

As per a report by Business Today, Twitter has not secured the property rights to the ‘X’ logo as Microsoft, Meta have trademarks to various ‘X’ trademarks.

I don’t like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

Responding to another tweet, Musk announced that X will soon have a “dark mode” which will be “better in every way”. The tech billionaire sounds quite confident that rebranding Twitter to X was the right move. Recently, he wrote, “X will become the most valuable brand on Earth. Make my words.”

