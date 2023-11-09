Amazon layoffs: New round of job cuts confirmed by e-commerce giant

Amazon.com has confirmed that it has started laying off employees in its Music division, marking the latest in a series of job cuts that have affected over 27,000 employees in the past year. According to a report by Reuters, the layoffs were announced on Wednesday and have impacted employees across Latin America, North America, and Europe.

The report cites an Amazon spokesperson confirming the layoffs but did not disclose the exact number of employees affected. “We have been closely monitoring our organisational needs and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses,” the spokesperson said. “Some roles have been eliminated on the Amazon Music team. We will continue to invest in Amazon Music.”

No recent mass layoff filings have been made in Washington state, California, or New York, which are among the company’s largest employee centers. This comes despite Amazon reporting a third-quarter net income that significantly surpassed analyst estimates and forecasting revenue for the final quarter of the year that aligns with expectations. The fourth quarter is particularly crucial for Amazon due to the holiday shopping season.

Amazon has been discreetly trimming jobs, including communications staff in its Studios, Video, and Music divisions last month. Amazon Music, which also offers podcasts, competes with Spotify, YouTube Music, and Apple Music in providing unlimited music streaming services for a fee.

