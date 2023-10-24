Amazon managers have email templates ready to fire employees if they fail to work from office 3 times a week, read sample here

Amazon has updated its global manager guidance, allowing them to terminate employees who do not adhere to the company's return-to-office mandate of three times a week. This information is based on an Insider report that obtained Amazon's revised return-to-office policy for managers. Amazon distributed these guidelines and talking points for managers through an internal portal.

According to the guidelines, managers are instructed to have a private conversation with employees who do not comply with the three-times-a-week office attendance requirement. Subsequently, the managers must document this discussion in a follow-up email. If the employee continues to resist returning to the office, the manager is expected to schedule another meeting and, if necessary, initiate disciplinary measures, including possible termination.

The guidelines specify that if the employee does not promptly and consistently attend the office following the initial conversation, managers should conduct a follow-up discussion within a reasonable timeframe, typically within 1-2 weeks. During this conversation, managers are to reiterate that three days of in-office work is a job requirement and explain that continued non-compliance, without a legitimate reason, may lead to disciplinary action, up to and including termination.

This move represents the most robust measure Amazon has taken in enforcing its return-to-office policy. The policy has been a source of contention since its initial announcement in February, leading to protests, a petition with over 30,000 employee signatures, and various adjustments to the policy throughout the year.

Amazon's return-to-office initiative initially required corporate employees to come into the office at least three times a week, with additional measures like encouraging remote employees to relocate near office hubs. Those who refused faced a "voluntary resignation" package.

The guidelines further outline scripted talking points for managers, encouraging them to make informed, empathetic decisions when addressing non-compliance. They emphasise the benefits of working together in the same location and understanding the company's culture. The guidelines also detail a three-step process for managers when dealing with non-compliant employees, involving private discussions, follow-up meetings, and potential HR involvement, leading to termination if necessary.

Amazon has provided managers with a sample documentation template for initiating follow-up meetings with non-compliant employees, with the reminder that the template may vary in non-US countries and should be consulted with their HR partner.

Here is the sample document

[Employee Name],

I'm following up with you after our return-to-office conversation on [INSERT DATE]. I want to ensure the expectations and next steps are clear. During our discussion, I sought to understand if there are any particular challenges you are experiencing that are keeping you from returning to the office at least three days a week. On our discussion, it is my understanding there are not. Instead, [CHOOSE either a or b: a) you have not complied with Amazon's return to office expectations since our last conversation; b) you have made clear that you do not intend to adhere to Amazon's return-to-office expectations.]

As we discussed, returning to the office at least three days a week is in the best interest of our customers, our company, and our team members. If you do not adhere to this expectation within two weeks [by INSERT DATE FOR THE FRIDAY TWO WEEKS IN THE FUTURE], you will receive formal corrective action. After that time, if you do not meet and maintain sustained compliance with returning to the office at least three days a week, you will be subject to further discipline, up to and including termination of your employment.

If you have any questions or would prefer to work together on solutions that enable you to meet Amazon's return-to-office expectations, please let me know as soon as possible. We'll meet again after two weeks to discuss your progress.

[Manager Name]

