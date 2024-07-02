Amazon Prime Day sale will start in India on July 20: Bank offers and deals revealed

Amazon has announced the sale dates of its upcoming Prime Day sale. The two-day sale will begin on July 20 and will come to an end on July 21. During this sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on smartphones, mobile accessories, Echo devices and more from Samsung, Apple, Realme, Sony, Asus and more. In addition to this, they will also deal with kitchen appliances, fashion, and more.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 bank offers

Amazon will give a 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions, and SBI Bank credit cards. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards can also get rewards up to Rs 2,500 and cashback of Rs 300 (only for Prime members) and rewards up to Rs 2,200 during the upcoming sale.

Amazon Prime Video: New Originals announced

Amazon has also announced 14 new series and films across 5 languages that will be released during the Prime Day sale. The popular series include Mirzapur Season 3, and The Boys Season 4. In addition to these, Federer: Twelve Final Days, Civil War, PT Sir, Naach Ga Ghuma, Gam Gam Ganesha, My Lady Jane, Sharmajee Ki Beti, Inga Naan Thaan Kingu, and Satyabhama, in the weeks leading up to Prime Day. But that’s not all, as Garudan, Space Cadet, and My Spy: The Eternal City will also premiere soon.

Amazon Prime Day smartphone launches

Amazon has announced the names of smartphones that will launch during the Prime Day sale. These include the Moto Razr 50 Ultra foldable smartphone, Honor 200 5G series, iQOO Z9 Lite, Redmi 13, Samsung Galaxy M35 and Lava Blaze X. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Ultra Orange colour variant will also launch during the sale. Notably, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 which are scheduled to launch on July 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event will also go on sale in India during Prime Day sale on Amazon.