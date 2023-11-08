Amazon to take on OpenAI and Microsoft with Olympus AI: Report

Amazon is currently in the process of creating new conversational AI software in an effort to compete with OpenAI and Microsoft in providing this technology to corporate clients, according to a report by The Information. Amazon's upcoming large language model, known internally as Olympus, is anticipated to not only enhance its online retail platform but also empower features within the Alexa voice assistant on devices like the Echo and support its Amazon Web Services division.

It is expected that Olympus, which AWS might announce as early as December, will outperform Titan, a group of Greek-named large language models that AWS is presently offering to cloud clients. In a previous report, AWS delayed the launch of Titan last year due to its inferior performance when compared to the language model technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT.

As per the report, the exact timeline for the completion and deployment of Olympus remains uncertain. Currently, only one Titan model is readily available to AWS customers, mainly for the development of applications with personalisation and search capabilities. Two additional Titan models, designed to assist customers in creating applications that provide ChatGPT-like text responses or summarising lengthy text passages, are not widely accessible. AWS also offers large language models developed by Anthropic and other providers.

Overseeing the development of Olympus is Rohit Prasad, the head scientist for artificial general intelligence, as per a source with direct knowledge according to The Information.

Alibaba throws in the hat as well

Meanwhile, Alibaba unveiled its newest iteration of an artificial intelligence model on Tuesday, as the prominent Chinese tech giant aims to compete with US technology counterparts like Amazon and Microsoft.

China's leading player in cloud computing and e-commerce introduced Tongyi Qianwen 2.0, its latest large language model (LLM). A large language model is extensively trained on vast datasets and serves as the foundation for generative AI applications, akin to the well-known ChatGPT developed by the US company OpenAI.

Alibaba described Tongyi Qianwen 2.0 as a "significant advancement over its predecessor," which was originally introduced in April.

