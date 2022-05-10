Amazon users on Android can no longer buy Kindle e-books off the app

You already could not buy Kindle e-books from the Amazon app on iOS, now Android too has the same problem. Amazon users on Android will no longer be able to buy e-books off the Kindle app due to Google enforcing a new policy. The new policy demands that app developers use the Play Store billing system for all purchases, instead of their own.

Sounds familiar? Because it is. Apple has a similar policy. Just to remind you, the epic battle between Epic Games (Fortnite) and Apple happened due to this very reason.

Google pushing developers to use the Play Store billing system also means that none of them can avoid paying Google the 30 per cent tax for subscriptions and purchases sold through the app.

On iOS, if you try to buy the Kindle version of any book, the Amazon app only gives you an option to download a sample and tells you that it does not support the purchase of Kindle books. To be able to buy the Kindle version of any book, iOS users will have to head over to the Amazon website and buy from there directly. Android users will have to do the same thing now.

As spotted by Ars Technica, the Amazon Android app shows a message - “Why can’t I buy on the app?” with a link if you click on the Kindle version of any book instead of a purchase button.

Google’s new policy regarding this new billing system comes into force on June 1, but it looks like the company is already making some changes. Developers who do not comply with this can get their apps removed from the Play Store.

However, a spot of good news for India. The option to buy the Kindle versions of e-books off the Amazon app is still available for Android users here, for now. Google has extended the deadline in India for the new policy implementation till October 2022.

“We are extending this to 31st October 2022 to provide developers in India the required product support for recurring payments through convenient user payment systems, including UPI and wallets, and also provide them more time in light of the changes to India’s recurring digital payments guidelines,” Google has said.

While you can still buy e-books off Amazon’s Android app in India for now, given that the change has already happened in the US, it might be headed our way soon too. If you had some books wish listed, we’d suggest you hurry.

