Amazon vs Flipkart sales: Up to Rs 28,000 discount on top smartphones

The Amazon and Flipkart festive sales are all set to start this week. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale will kick off at midnight on October 16 for Prime subscribers, and from October 17 for everyone else. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale will begin at 12 noon on October 15 for Plus members, and October 16 for everyone else.

Both the e-commerce firms have promised huge discounts. The sale will be available on a range of products, including home appliances, clothes, gadgets, toys, and groceries.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020: Best deals on mobile phones

Amazon's Apple iPhone 11 deal is one of the most sought-after sales offers right now. The latest banner on Amazon India website says the iPhone 11 will be priced at Rs 4_,999. "The most powerful iPhone ever at the lowest ever price," it reads. So, even if the smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999, it'll be over Rs 18,000 less than the current price. The iPhone 11 is currently priced at Rs 68,300 on Amazon India and Apple online store.

Not just Apple's iPhones, Amazon is offering discounts on OnePlus 8 phones. The One Plus 6+ 128 GB variant will be sold for Rs 39,999, instead of Rs 41,999.

The OnePlus8+128GB will be available for Rs 41,999 down from Rs 44,999, and the 12 + 256 GB variant of OnePlus 8 will be available for Rs 44,999, down from Rs 49,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro price has also been reduced during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale season. The phone will be available for Rs 43,999, instead of Rs 53,999.

During the sale, Samsung Galaxy M51 will be available at a starting price of Rs 22,499, down from Rs 24,999.

On Redmi Noe 9 Pro, Amazon is giving a discount of Rs 4,000. The phone will be sold for Rs 12,999, down from Rs 16,999 during the sale.

The Mi 10 5G smartphone will be available for Rs 44,999, instead of Rs 54,999 in Amazon. Amazon is also offering a slew of offers on Oppo, Vivo, and other smartphones.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best deals on mobile phones

Walmart-owned Flipkart has also promised to offer discounts on smartphones to its customers. The etailer will be offering Rs 33,001 discount on Samsung Galaxy S20+. The phone's original price is Rs 83,000 and during the Big Billion Days, it will be sold for Rs 49,999. Moreover, under Flipkart's "smart upgrade plan", the phone price will come down to Rs 35,198.

Similarly, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus will be available for Rs 54,999, instead of Rs 85,000. And, under Flipkart's smart upgrade, the Galaxy Note 10+ will be sold for Rs 38,998.

Discounts are also available on Realme phones. Realme X50 Pro will be available for Rs 36,999 from Rs 41,999 on Flipkart. Realme X3 (Up to 8 GB) will be available for Rs 21,999, instead of Rs 26,999. Xiaomi's Mi 10 is priced at Rs 49,999. The phone's original price is Rs 59,999. Oppo A52 will be sold for Rs 12,990, down from the original price of Rs 17,990.

Also read: iPhone 11 to be priced below Rs 50,000 on Amazon, but it won't be easy to grab the deal

Also read: Amazon, Flipkart festive sales: 5 smartphone deals to watch out for