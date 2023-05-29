Mark Zuckerberg wants Facebook parent company Meta to become a 'scrappier place'

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees during a companywide meeting last week. The call came shortly after Meta conducted a new wave of layoffs removing around 5,000 employees from its various businesses. During the meeting Zuckerberg claimed that he wants to make Meta a more 'scrappier place.'

Zuckerberg tried to reassure the remaining employees about stable future while reducing bureaucracy within the Facebook parent company, as reported by The Washington Post.

Zuckerberg claimed that the goal was not to revert to the previous state but to create a more agile and scrappier organization. He stated, "Going through restructuring and layoffs and changes like this is obviously a very difficult thing. So it's not like we're going to end up in exactly the place that we were before because that wasn't my goal. I wanted to get to a scrappier place," Zuckerberg said.

The final round of job cuts began on Wednesday. The layoffs of 10,000 employees was announced earlier this year, in March. The company had announced that the final round of layoffs will happen in the month of May.

The report suggests that the latest round of layoffs targeted employees in Meta's business division, including advertising, human resources, and policy initiatives.

Meta removed around 5,100 people in May. In March, the company cut recruiters, followed by approximately 4,000 job reductions among technical teams in late April. These latest job cuts come on top of the November layoffs, which accounted for about 11,000 positions, roughly 13% of Meta's workforce.

Meta's 'Year of Efficiency'

Zuckerberg has declared 2023 as the "year of efficiency" for Meta, as the company strives to shift away from a culture and management system focused on rapid expansion and easy profits. Meta intends to reduce the number of management layers between interns and Zuckerberg, and certain projects, such as hardware devices and services for publishers, have been scaled back.

