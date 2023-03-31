Amid layoffs, this Indian IT company plans to hire 1,000 employees

Amidst the ongoing layoffs in the global IT sector, an Indian company has decided to hire more employees. HCLTech has announced plans to hire 1,000 employees in Romania over the next two years. The company, according to a report by PTI, will expand its operations in Romania and offer a third of the new roles to graduates recruited through partnerships with leading Romanian universities.

HCLTech has been operating in Romania for five years and already employs around 1,000 people in the country to serve global clients. The company will scale up its offices in Bucharest and Iasi to create more opportunities for local talent to pursue careers in technology.

"We are investing in creating opportunities for local talent in Romania to pursue careers in technology," said Iulian Paduraru, HCLTech's country lead for Romania. The company's internship program in Romania will also help train students and hire them for entry-level technology roles.

Alexandra Simion, Associate Consultant at IDC, said, "HCLTech is an important market player in Romania. We expect its growth trajectory to continue to improve as the business strengthens its local workforce and broadens its technology offerings in Romania."

The move by HCLTech to expand its operations and hire more people in Romania is a positive development for the country and the IT industry as a whole. It will provide much-needed job opportunities for local talent and help the company to grow its business in the region.

Layoffs in Tech Sector

Google, Amazon, and Meta conducted massive layoffs late last year. Google laid off 12,000 employees in January. Meta and Amazon conducted two waves of layoffs in which they removed 21,000 and 27,000 employees respectively.

