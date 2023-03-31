scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Amid layoffs, this Indian IT company plans to hire 1,000 employees

Feedback

Amid layoffs, this Indian IT company plans to hire 1,000 employees

The company will scale up its offices in Romania to create more job opportunities for local talent to pursue careers in technology

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
IT sector is reeling with layoffs but this Indian company is hiring in the thousands IT sector is reeling with layoffs but this Indian company is hiring in the thousands

Amidst the ongoing layoffs in the global IT sector, an Indian company has decided to hire more employees. HCLTech has announced plans to hire 1,000 employees in Romania over the next two years. The company, according to a report by PTI, will expand its operations in Romania and offer a third of the new roles to graduates recruited through partnerships with leading Romanian universities.

HCLTech has been operating in Romania for five years and already employs around 1,000 people in the country to serve global clients. The company will scale up its offices in Bucharest and Iasi to create more opportunities for local talent to pursue careers in technology.

"We are investing in creating opportunities for local talent in Romania to pursue careers in technology," said Iulian Paduraru, HCLTech's country lead for Romania. The company's internship program in Romania will also help train students and hire them for entry-level technology roles.

Alexandra Simion, Associate Consultant at IDC, said, "HCLTech is an important market player in Romania. We expect its growth trajectory to continue to improve as the business strengthens its local workforce and broadens its technology offerings in Romania."

The move by HCLTech to expand its operations and hire more people in Romania is a positive development for the country and the IT industry as a whole. It will provide much-needed job opportunities for local talent and help the company to grow its business in the region.

Layoffs in Tech Sector

Google, Amazon, and Meta conducted massive layoffs late last year. Google laid off 12,000 employees in January. Meta and Amazon conducted two waves of layoffs in which they removed 21,000 and 27,000 employees respectively. 

Also read: TCS, Infosys Wipro: How Credit Suisse, SVB collapse can impact Indian IT sector

Also read: Mysterious layoffs: Twitter employee asks if he's fired, Musk laughs and vanishes

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 31, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement