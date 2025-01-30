Andhra Pradesh government launches ‘Mana Mitra’ WhatsApp chatbot for public services

The Andhra Pradesh government, in collaboration with Meta, has introduced ‘Mana Mitra,’ a WhatsApp-based chatbot designed to provide residents with quick and convenient access to over 160 public services. The initiative aims to streamline digital governance by allowing citizens to book bus tickets, pay electricity bills, and access municipal and grievance services—all through WhatsApp.

The chatbot, available in Telugu and English, integrates essential public services into a single platform, making governance more accessible and efficient. Andhra Pradesh is the first state in India to launch a digital public services chatbot on WhatsApp at this scale.

Key Features of ‘Mana Mitra’

• Access to Six Key Services: Residents can avail services related to electricity bill payments, temple seva bookings, bus ticket reservations, revenue, municipal services, and grievance redressal.

• User-Friendly Booking System: The chatbot allows users to check real-time availability for bus bookings and select travel details within WhatsApp, eliminating the need for third-party websites or apps.

• Multiple Payment Options: Payments for bookings and services can be made directly through UPI, credit, and debit cards within WhatsApp.

• WhatsApp Flows Integration: The chatbot features customizable forms and menus, enhancing usability and interaction.

Residents can access ‘Mana Mitra’ by sending a “Hi” to 9552300009 on WhatsApp.

Speaking on the launch, Shri Lokesh Nara, Minister of Human Resource Development, Information Technology and Electronics, Government of Andhra Pradesh said, “This first-of-its-kind chatbot symbolizes our vision for a digitally inclusive Andhra Pradesh, where citizens can book and purchase bus tickets, plan temple visits, and resolve grievances, all within their WhatsApp. This partnership is not only digitizing access to key public services in Andhra Pradesh but also making access as easy as chatting with a friend or family member on WhatsApp.”

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President, Meta in India said, “The ease and simplicity of WhatsApp make it a preferred choice for people to get things done—from talking to friends and family, to booking bus tickets, accessing public services, and paying utility bills. We are excited to collaborate with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in launching ‘Mana Mitra’, which brings over 160 citizen-centric services directly to people’s fingertips in their preferred language and on a platform they use throughout the day.”