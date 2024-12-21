Taking 100 pills: Andrew Tate sparks debate after mocking Bryan Johnson’s anti-ageing regimen

British-American influencer Andrew Tate has once again landed in hot water, this time targeting U.S. millionaire Bryan Johnson in a controversial social media post. Without explicitly naming Johnson, Tate criticised those pursuing age-reversal strategies, using homophobic slurs and questioning their courage.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tate wrote:

“So many f**s who are afraid to enter the cage talk about biological age – ‘age hacking,’ various forms of gay. Taking 100 pills and sitting in cold water. ‘Oh, my biological age is 25.’ Really? Go fight then. You can’t. In real competition, your age shows. Gay and fake. Plus you’re a coward anyway.”

Johnson, the CEO known for his dedication to reversing his biological age, responded calmly, directly engaging with Tate.

“I take 40 pills a day, and my biological age makes me underage,” he wrote, tagging Tate in the post. Sharing the exchange on his account, Johnson added, “Can someone explain to me why Andrew Tate has a beef with me? I’m just over here doing my thing.”

Can someone explain to me why @Cobratate has a beef with me? I’m just over here doing my thing. pic.twitter.com/j0MKIEL9MB — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 18, 2024

The heated exchange has ignited debates online, with users divided over the comments. Many defended Johnson’s commitment to health, while others sided with Tate’s critique of modern wellness trends. One user commented, “He’s jealous of you. But since this game is all about engagement, think of it as good PR.” Another added, “Bryan’s legacy will help humans. Tate’s won’t. And why does he always sh*t talk?” A third wrote, “He does have a point. What you’re doing is worthless if you’re not fit to defend yourself in combat.”

Some users speculated on Tate’s motivations, with one saying, “He’s just trolling and having fun. He doesn’t have a beef with you. He’s using you as an object to represent ‘trying too hard.’ His belief system is primal—raw power, stimulants, dominance. It’s his schtick.”

Others encouraged Johnson to embrace functional fitness. “He’s challenging you to follow in Zuck’s footsteps and train combat or at least functional fitness over metrics and models,” another user remarked.