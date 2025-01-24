Android 16 beta rolls out: Dynamic notifications and enhanced app resizing take centre stage

Google has officially begun rolling out the first public beta of Android 16, introducing dynamic lockscreen notifications and enhanced app resizing features tailored for foldables and tablets. The beta marks the first of four planned public releases before the full launch of Android 16, slated for Q2 this year.

Dynamic Notifications for Real-Time Updates

One of the standout features in the beta is Live Updates, which provides real-time notifications for ongoing activities, such as food delivery, ride-sharing, and navigation. These notifications are pinned at the top of the notification stack, offering users quick access to time-sensitive information.

Google’s implementation of Live Updates mirrors Apple’s Live Activities, introduced on iPhones in 2022, and Samsung’s Now Bar, showcased yesterday on the Galaxy S25. While Apple and Samsung support a broader range of use cases, Google is initially focusing on specific progress trackers for ride-sharing and food delivery apps.

Improved App Resizing for Larger Screens

Android 16 also addresses the growing need for seamless functionality on larger displays, such as foldables and tablets. Developers will no longer be able to lock app size or orientation, ensuring apps can run full-screen and resize for multitasking. While games are exempt, developers will have until Android 17 in 2026 to fully adapt their apps.

Google showcased this update with examples of how apps now adjust dynamically to larger screens, enhancing the experience for foldable and tablet users.

The beta also introduces:

• Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec for higher-quality video playback.

• Scene detection for enabling night mode in camera apps.

• Enhanced support for vertical text rendering, ideal for Asian languages.

• Richer haptic controls for more immersive feedback.

• A Health Connect app to securely share medical data across devices.

These join previously teased updates from the developer betas, including improvements to Android’s photo picker menu.

Google is also doubling down on AI integration, expanding support for Gemini Extensions, its advanced AI assistant. Currently, Gemini can manage tasks across apps like Spotify, WhatsApp, and select Samsung apps, but Google has promised broader compatibility in future updates.

The Android 16 beta is available starting today for Google Pixel devices from the Pixel 6 onwards, including the Pixel Tablet. The new version is part of Google’s accelerated release schedule, with the full rollout expected in Q2, earlier than its traditional Q3 timeline.