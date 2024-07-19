Another 'Peak Bengaluru Moment': Ola, Swiggy, Unacademy chiefs spotted together at a popular coffee shop

In the bustling tech hub of Bengaluru, it’s not uncommon to spot industry leaders mingling over a cup of coffee. But it is rare when the CEOs of three Indian unicorn startups—Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal, Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal, and Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety—were seen enjoying a casual meet-up at the popular cafe called Araku Coffee.

Ishan Sukul, an X user, posted about the encounter saying: “Araku Coffee is on fire today: 3 large co CEOs (Swiggy, Unacademy, Ola) and one normie aka me.” The verified X handle of "Peak Bengaluru" responded to his post with a unicorn emoji, highlighting the Unicorn status of all three companies. Gaurav Munjal, the CEO of Unacademy even shared a post on X with a picture of him and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. However, Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety was not seen in the frame.

Araku Coffee is on fire today: 3 large co CEOs (Swiggy, Unacademy, Ola) and one normie aka me July 14, 2024

The motive behind the meetup is strictly under wraps, but then again it could be a casual catch-up for the CEOs of billion dollar startups.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been aggressively promoting the need for India's 'Technological Freedom'. He currently sits at the helm of two big startups, Krutrim and Ola Electric. In order to push for made in India tech stack, Aggarwal recently announced Ola Maps, a new alternative to Google Maps. He has provided Ola Maps APIs to Indian developers at much cheaper price. However, in response, Google reduced the API fees for Google Maps by up to 70 per cent.