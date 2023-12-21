scorecardresearch
Business Today
Peak Bengaluru moment: Cab driver launches own app to compete with Uber, Ola

Mr. Lokesh’s app, presumably named “Nano Travels” as per the pamphlet shared, already boasts more than 600 drivers

SUMMARY
  • The app 'Nano Travels' as per the pamphlet shared, already boasts more than 600 drivers
  • This is a significant achievement considering the dominance of Uber and Ola in the ride-hailing market
  • The iOS version of the app was launched recently, expanding its reach to Apple users

In a remarkable display of entrepreneurial spirit, a cab driver in Bengaluru, Mr. Lokesh, has launched his own ride-hailing app to compete with industry giants Uber and Ola. The news was shared on Twitter by a user who experienced Mr. Lokesh’s service firsthand.

According to the tweet, Mr. Lokesh’s app, presumably named “Nano Travels” as per the pamphlet shared, already boasts more than 600 drivers. This is a significant achievement considering the dominance of Uber and Ola in the ride-hailing market.

The tweet also mentioned that the iOS version of the app was launched recently, expanding its reach to Apple users. The pamphlet shared in the tweet promotes “Nano Travels” and highlights an offer for India’s Independence Day on 15th August. It also provides contact information, including a phone number and email address, indicating a well-structured customer support system.

Published on: Dec 21, 2023, 5:08 PM IST
