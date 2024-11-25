Another Twitter-like acquisition? Elon Musk fuels speculations of MSNBC purchase

A playful Twitter exchange between Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. on Friday went viral, leading to rumours about Musk potentially buying the cable news network MSNBC. Trump Jr. tagged Musk in a post regarding Comcast reportedly putting MSNBC up for sale, writing, “Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!!” Musk replied, “How much it cost,” drawing comparisons to his 2017 query about buying Twitter.

This light-hearted exchange captured the attention of social media users, particularly within the MAGA community, who joked about Musk renaming the network as “MXNBC.”

The conversation began when Donald Trump Jr. shared a post about Comcast’s potential plans to sell MSNBC as part of a larger restructuring of its cable properties. Trump Jr. mocked the network’s ratings, suggesting they were too low to demand a high price. Musk’s casual response set off a storm of speculation, with supporters imagining how the billionaire might transform MSNBC.

Comcast recently announced plans to spin off several cable networks, including MSNBC, as part of a strategy to focus on higher-performing brands like NBC and Bravo. Channels such as MSNBC, E!, CNBC, and the Golf Channel will form a new publicly traded entity, allowing Comcast to streamline operations amid declining cable TV ratings.

Hey @elonmusk I have the funniest idea ever!!! https://t.co/OEwz6S5ncs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 22, 2024

MSNBC, in particular, has struggled with viewership over the years. Ratings reportedly dropped after Donald Trump’s 2016 election win, and its morning show, Morning Joe, faced backlash for its hosts’ attempts to reconcile with Trump after previously criticising him.

Musk’s history with media acquisitions adds weight to any speculation about his interest in the industry. His $44 billion purchase of Twitter in 2022 has significantly impacted how public discourse unfolds on the platform. If Musk were to buy MSNBC, his approach could further disrupt the way news is produced and consumed.

MAGA supporters, including Donald Trump Jr., often criticise mainstream media outlets like MSNBC, accusing them of bias.

This isn’t the first time Trump Jr. has criticised MSNBC. He recently mocked Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for attempting to mend relations with his father after years of political attacks. He accused them of hypocrisy, saying they had likened Trump to Hitler before softening their stance.

Meanwhile, MSNBC continues to face scrutiny over its editorial choices, including a recent backlash for a controversial headline about a murder case that appeared to sympathise with the perpetrator.

The viral exchange highlights the public’s fascination with Musk’s influence on media and politics. His playful response mirrors the nonchalant tone he used before buying Twitter. While the conversation is likely just banter, it underscores broader shifts in how media is consumed and the public’s appetite for change in traditional news outlets.

Whether or not Musk seriously considers purchasing MSNBC, the discussion taps into growing dissatisfaction with legacy media and the desire for alternative voices in the news landscape.