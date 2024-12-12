Apple adds ChatGPT, Image Playground and Genmoji to iPhone in latest iOS 18.2 update

Apple has officially launched iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2, introducing a suite of Apple Intelligence features designed to enhance creativity and productivity. The updates, which began rolling out at 1 PM ET, also extend to Apple TV, HomePod, and Vision Pro, marking a significant step forward in Apple’s integration of artificial intelligence into its ecosystem.

Key Features in iOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2

1. Image Playground

A creative tool that lets users generate images from prompts or Apple’s suggestions. Designed with safety in mind, Image Playground produces cartoony or stylistic visuals instead of photorealistic images to prevent misuse. The app is available as a standalone feature and integrated into Messages, Freeform, and Keynote for seamless collaboration.

2. Genmoji

This feature allows users to create custom emoji-like stickers, adding a fun and personal touch to group chats. Genmoji is expected to become a hit among iPhone users who enjoy customised expressions in messaging apps.

3. Enhanced Notes App

The Notes app now includes an “Image Wand” tool that transforms rough sketches into polished images. Users can choose from preset styles such as animation, illustration, and sketch to refine their creations.

4. ChatGPT Integration

One of the most anticipated features, ChatGPT integration enables users to access OpenAI’s tool through Siri or Apple’s Writing Tools. It offers functionalities like generating text drafts and inserting AI-generated images directly into documents. Importantly, users do not need a ChatGPT account to use these features, though they can log in if desired.

Additional Updates

• Visual Intelligence: Apple has introduced tools for identifying objects, scanning QR codes, and providing contextual information via the camera.

• AirTag Location Sharing: Users can now share AirTag locations through a link, simplifying item tracking with friends and family.

• Daily Sudoku Puzzles: A fun new addition to Apple News Plus, keeping users entertained.

• Expanded Language Support: Localised English language features are now available in countries like Australia, Canada, Ireland, and the UK, with support for Chinese, French, Portuguese, and Spanish set to roll out by April 2025.

The expanded Apple Intelligence features, including support for additional languages and regions, are expected to reach the European Union in mid-2025.