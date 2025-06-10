Apple adds studio-grade audio recording and camera control to AirPods in major feature update

Apple has announced a significant update to its AirPods lineup, introducing studio-quality audio recording and remote camera control features across AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and AirPods Pro 2. These capabilities are designed to improve how users create content and communicate on the go, making Apple’s wireless earbuds more versatile than ever.

The new functionality will be made available as a free firmware update later this year, bundled with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. Developers can begin testing the features immediately via the Apple Developer Program, while a public beta will be accessible next month.

Recording Audio, Anywhere

One of the most impactful additions is studio-quality audio recording, enabling users to capture high-fidelity vocals using just their AirPods. This is especially useful for podcasters, vloggers, musicians, and field interviewers who often work in dynamic or noisy environments.

Thanks to Voice Isolation, powered by Apple’s H2 chip, beamforming microphones, and computational audio, background noise is significantly reduced, allowing for cleaner, more natural-sounding recordings. These enhancements work across multiple Apple devices and apps, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and integrate with tools like FaceTime, Voice Memos, dictation in Messages, and third-party apps like Webex.

AirPods as a Camera Remote

Another key update is the ability to control the camera remotely using the AirPods’ stem. When using the native Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on an iPhone or iPad, users can simply press and hold the AirPods stem to take a photo or start a video. Pressing and holding again will stop the recording.

This feature is particularly useful for solo creators, think singers, dancers, or fitness influencers, who need to start recording while performing from a distance, all without needing to return to the camera.

Enhancing Voice Clarity on Calls

Beyond content creation, the update also improves voice quality for calls. Whether using Apple’s native Phone app or CallKit-enabled third-party apps, users can expect crisper and more expressive audio thanks to Apple’s enhanced voice rendering technologies.

Availability

All the new AirPods features will roll out this autumn and are compatible with AirPods 4, AirPods 4 with ANC, and AirPods Pro 2. While Apple hasn’t mentioned support for earlier models, these updates align with its ongoing focus on deeper hardware-software integration through custom chips like the H2.

The features are being made available for developer testing starting today, with a public beta next month.