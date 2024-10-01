Apple AirPods 4 review: A game-changer

Apple recently launched its affordable earbuds called AirPods 4 in India at a starting price of Rs 12,900. If you are planning to buy them, do check out my detailed review first.

If you're after great sound, AirPods offer two variants: one with active noise cancellation (ANC) and one without. The pair I have comes with ANC, and I think it's a game-changer in terms of engineering. The sound quality is decent, though the fit isn't quite like the Pro model since these don’t have the silicone ear tips. That can actually be a plus for some people who find the tips uncomfortable.

These AirPods feature the H2 chip, transparency mode, and adaptive ANC. They also charge via USB-C. The real question, though, is: how’s the sound quality? Like most AirPods, it’s pretty good—music sounds decent, and call quality is solid, especially with ANC, which enhances the experience.

Now, without the silicone ear tips, there’s both an advantage and a drawback. The advantage is comfort—if you find the AirPods Pro uncomfortable, these are much easier to wear. The modern design with smaller buds is sleek and comfortable for long wear. The drawback, however, is that without an ear seal, ambient noise can leak in, so the ANC isn't as effective as it could be.

Still, there’s an option without ANC, which might appeal to people who prefer that. These AirPods will compete with other TWS earbuds on the market, like Sony’s or Nothing’s earbuds, which have unique designs and features.

But one thing that always sets AirPods apart is their seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem. If you’ve got an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or MacBook, AirPods are the natural choice, thanks to their effortless handoff between devices. That kind of synergy is unmatched.

So, will these AirPods blow your mind? Maybe not entirely—but they sit nicely between the Pro version and the more affordable non-ANC option. They're a solid middle-ground option, and it’s great that Apple continues to offer a range of choices, including advanced health features packed into their devices, thanks to the H2 chip.