Apple iPhone 16 review: A worthy upgrade?

Apple recently launched its iPhone 16 series in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. I got to review the iPhone 16 model and here is my detailed review.

When it comes to the Apple iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, the first thing you'll notice—besides the new Ultramarine, Teal and Deeper Pink colors—is the camera placement. This change helps distinguish the device from older models and could be linked to Apple’s focus on spatial video recording, perhaps for the Vision Pro. The colours are now fused with the glass, creating a more seamless look.

Under the hood, there’s been a lot of work too. One major update is how the gap between the standard iPhones (the 16 and 16 Plus) and the Pro models has significantly narrowed. For instance, the new iPhones come with an Action Button, similar to the Pro versions. Although some might miss the old mute switch, the customisable Action Button—first introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra—is now available on the base iPhone 16. You can assign various functions to it, making it highly versatile.

The camera controls also feature the much-discussed capacitive touch button. There's definitely a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it feels quite intuitive—almost like the trackpad on a MacBook or the Magic Keyboard for iPad. It's not just limited to the Pro models; the iPhone 16 has it too, further bridging the gap between the standard and Pro models.

This year, the iPhone 16 comes powered by the A18 chip, a big leap that offers more performance. However, one thing that hasn’t changed—and has sparked some frustration—is the 60Hz screen. In 2024, especially when most mid-range Android devices offer 120Hz as standard, this feels a bit dated. Of course, if you want a 120Hz display, you’ll need to pay for the Pro model.

On the camera front, the iPhone 16 includes notable improvements. The 12MP ultra-wide sensor can now shoot macro shots, which is great news for photography enthusiasts. Another exciting upgrade is the ability to shoot 1080p at 240fps, providing cinema-quality slow-motion video.

Apple Intelligence, a big highlight of the new release, has also made its way to the iPhone 16 lineup. This means improved contextual features like email proofreading and note summarisation. Previously available only on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Apple Intelligence now runs across the entire iPhone 16 range, backed by increased RAM to support these advanced capabilities. It's the most affordable iPhone to offer Apple Intelligence, though the features will continue to roll out into early 2025.

Verdict

If you’re using an older model like the iPhone 11, 12, or 13, and want to future-proof your device, this is the one to get. However, if you’re already on the iPhone 14 or aren’t particularly interested in Apple Intelligence just yet, you might want to hold off. Many of these updates are incremental, and by the time the iPhone 17 is out, Apple Intelligence may be perfected. But if you’re set on upgrading now, the iPhone 16 is a solid choice.