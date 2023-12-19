Apple AirPods 4 with USB-C and ANC expected to launch at an affordable price next year

Apple is expected to introduce 4th generation AirPods with some major updates in the year 2024. As per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these upcoming Apple earbuds are likely to come in two price points. They are expected to replace both AirPods 3 that are available at Rs 19,900 and AirPods 2 that are available at Rs 12,900. Gurman thinks that it is confusing for buyers to choose one from the 2nd and 3rd generation earbuds, hence, the upcoming AirPods 4 will make it easier to choose.

According to Gurman, the AirPods will come with an updated design. The earbuds might come with shorter stems and might even have a better fit. However, it is still unknown if the earbuds will come with silicone tips or not. As for the case, it is likely to come with a speaker for Find My alerts, just like AirPods Pro, and a USB-C charging port.

In terms of features, active noise cancellation, a feature that is limited to AirPods Pro‌ and the ‌AirPods Max‌, is also expected to come in the upcoming Apple earbuds. Gurman adds that Apple is expected to add hearing aid functionality, allowing these earbuds to serve as Over The Counter (OTC) hearing alternative to the traditional hearing aids. With this software update, AirPods will be able to detect if the user is experiencing hearing loss.

As for the launch, AirPods 4 are likely to launch in 2024, sometime in September alongside the upcoming iPhone 16 models. It is also expected that Apple will launch a new refreshed version of the AirPods Max in 2024, but the update is likely to be limited to new colours only. However, they might also feature USB-C port for charging instead of lightning port.

Gurman further reveals that the more expensive higher-end version of AirPods Pro is likely to launch in 2025 with a new design that is “focused on comfort” and a faster chip.

In addition to low-cost AirPods, Apple is also expected to launch bigger screen iPhone 16 series, Vision Pro AR/VR headset, new OLED display iPads and more in 2024.

Also Read:

OnePlus 12 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, OnePlus 12R 5G to launch in India on January 23: Check expected price, specs and more

Mercedes Benz EQE 500 review: Electric Luxury