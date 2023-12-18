OnePlus 12 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, OnePlus 12R 5G to launch in India on January 23: Check expected price, specs and more

OnePlus has announced the launch of OnePlus 12 5G and OnePlus 12R 5G in India on January 23. The two phones will be launched at the “OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief Launch Event” that will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The company also revealed that OnePlus 12 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset along with “4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile with a new 64MP 3x periscope lens”.

As per the teaser posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, OnePlus 12 will be available in a Flowy Emerald colour option and will feature a circular camera module.

OnePlus 12 5G expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in China, OnePlus 12 5G is likely to feature a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It is confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and might offer up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 12 is expected to feature Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra wide angle lens. For selfies, it might come with a 32MP front facing camera. OnePlus 12 5G is expected to house a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus 12 expected India price

OnePlus 12 is launched in four storage variants in China. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (approx Rs 50,700), 16GB + 512GB variant at CNY 4,799 (approx Rs 56,000), 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant at CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 62,500) and 24GB RAM + 1 TB storage variant at CNY 5,799 (approx Rs 68,400). In terms of colours, it will be available in Flowy Emerald option.

OnePlus 12 series is not the only smartphone series launching in January 2024, it is expected that Samsung will also launch its Galaxy S24 series along with more products at its Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to this, Redmi Note 13 series is also set to debut in India on January 4.

