Mercedes Benz EQE 500 review: Electric Luxury

The Mercedes EQE 500 is one of India's most premium and expensive electric SUV with a hefty price tag of Rs 1.3 crore. It is the younger cousin of the Mercedes EQS 580 which was considered the top EV on Tech Today throughout 2022. I got my hands on this brand new luxury EV, and here is my detailed review.

In terms of looks, the Mercedes Benz EQE 500 has a sleek aerodynamic design and comes with a central grill that looks like a constellation of stars, a huge Mercedes logo, and a large electric signage indicating that it belongs to the EQ lineup. The SUV comes smart headlights with 1.3 million pixel smart lamps that automatically adapt to oncoming traffic. The EQE 500 also offers 20-inch alloy wheels that hint that it is an SUV from Mercedes.

In terms of interiors, the EV comes with plush, refined interiors, and leather designs that actually feels like a million buck. As for the features, it has several high-definition cameras for a clear view that includes a 360-degree camera as well. Its animations are also spot on. You will also get a screen on the front that offers an IMAX-like experience. Just like other EVs, it also comes with several drive modes, however, you will get the most range in the Economy mode but not the most punch. If you take my advice, I’d suggest settling for a little lesser range, and you can head into Comfort mode.

The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 speed in under five seconds and has a 90.5-kilowatt charger with a battery that lasts for 400 to 450 kilometers on a single charge. For the unversed, Mercedes also offers close to 40 fast charging stations across various locations across India including Delhi, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Chennai and more.

In terms of comfort, if you like to be chauffeured around, it has enough knee room, legroom and proper space on the top even with the sunroof. At the back, two adults and a kid can sit quite comfortably. However, these seats do not come with a reclining option which might put off several Merc customers. I think the EQe 500 is a car to be driving around in and not to be driven around in.

Mercedes Benz EQE 500 India price, Verdict

Mercedes Benz EQE 500 is priced at Rs 1.39 crore and is slightly more expensive than rivals like the Jaguar I-Pace, Audi Q8 e-tron or BMW iX. It is 10 per cent or 15 per cent more expensive than its rivals.

Despite its higher cost, the EQE 500 offers top-notch refinement and technology, making it suitable for city driving and short out-station trips. However, it lacks a comfortable back seat and has no reclining feature, potentially off-putting for older customers.

