Apple AirPods, flying car, human-like robot & more: What is on Delhiites' tech wishlist for secret Santa this year?

With the advancements in technology landscape in 2023, tech enthusiasts got to witness several gadget launches this year that they’d want to get their hands on. Tech Today’s Dipali Patel spoke to Delhiites about their tech wishlist that they want from their secret Santa this holiday year.

The tech loaded wishlist of people included Apple products like AirPods Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPad and more. One stated that he wants his secret Santa to get him a flying car this year. He told Tech Today, “I do not like being stuck in traffic, so it’d be great if Santa could gift me a flying car.” Another youngster said that she’s want an app that could read people’s mind. Roomba, an automatic vacuum cleaner, a new PC for gaming were also some of the tech products on the wishlist of Delhiites. A youngster also told us that he’d want a human-like robot this holiday season that can also be his clone too and help him out with different tasks.

On being asked about their most used app of the year, Instagram emerged as the most popular app this year. “My most used app of the year was Google Maps because I don’t know where I am traveling half of the time and apart from that I also used LinkedIn a lot”, stated a Delhiite. Jeevansathi, a matrimonial app and Tinder, a dating app, were also among the most used apps of the year for Delhiites in 2023.

Which app do you think can help you fulfil your New Year 2024 resolution? To this, most of the people responded saying health apps like Apple Health, Apple Fitness app and more. Alarm app was also on the list of apps that can help people fulfil their resolution of waking up early in the morning. One girl stated, “I think Apple Fitness app will be the best for me so that I can complete my 10,000 steps a day”.

