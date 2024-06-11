Apple AirPods software update to supercharge Siri interaction, calls, and gaming; see all features

Apple announced today a major software update for AirPods, set to launch later this year, that will significantly enhance user interaction with Siri, improve call clarity, and create a more immersive gaming experience.

The update introduces Siri Interactions, allowing AirPods Pro users to respond to Siri with a simple head nod or shake, providing a seamless and private way to interact with the voice assistant on the go.

For clearer calls in noisy environments, AirPods Pro will gain Voice Isolation. Leveraging the power of the H2 chip, this feature effectively filters out background noise, ensuring the caller’s voice remains crystal clear.

Gamers will also see significant improvements with the update. Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking will be available on AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, offering a more immersive audio landscape. Additionally, AirPods Pro users will experience significantly reduced audio latency, resulting in a more seamless gaming experience.

These new features will be available as a free firmware update this fall. Siri Interactions, Voice Isolation, and improved voice quality will be available with AirPods Pro (2nd generation). A developer beta is available starting today for Apple Developer Program members.