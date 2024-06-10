Apple unveils iOS 18 at WWDC: Customisable homescreen and a whole lot of AI; see all features

Apple today offered a sneak peek into the future of the iPhone with the preview of iOS 18, a significant update introducing unparalleled customisation, a revolutionary Photos app, enhanced communication features, and the groundbreaking Apple Intelligence system.

A New Era of Personalisation

iOS 18 lets users personalise their iPhone experience like never before. Redesigns of the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center offer limitless customisation. Users can now freely position apps and widgets, personalize button layouts, and enjoy expanded control access.

Photos Reimagined

The Photos app undergoes its biggest transformation yet, boasting a streamlined single-view layout and intelligent "Collections" for effortless browsing. The new carousel view dynamically showcases highlights, breathing life into photo libraries.

Staying Connected with Power and Ease

Messages become more expressive with animated text effects, enhanced Tapback options, and scheduled sending. The groundbreaking addition of Messages via satellite ensures communication remains possible even without a cellular or Wi-Fi connection. Mail also receives a boost with on-device categorisation and a digest view for efficient inbox management.

Introducing Apple Intelligence

A paradigm shift in personal computing, Apple Intelligence harnesses the power of generative AI models to deliver contextually relevant, intuitive experiences across iOS 18. This intelligent system empowers features like enhanced Writing Tools, playful image creation with an Image Playground, and dynamic Memories creation in Photos.

Privacy at the Forefront

Apple Intelligence prioritises user privacy with Private Cloud Compute, ensuring data remains secure and inaccessible to Apple. Integration of ChatGPT within Siri and Writing Tools further enhances user capabilities.

A Plethora of Additional Enhancements

iOS 18 also introduces a range of improvements, including enhanced Apple Maps features, a dedicated Passwords app, a more immersive Game Mode, expanded Apple Pay capabilities, and an even more personalised AirPods experience.

Availability

The developer beta of iOS 18 is available today for Apple Developer Program members. A public beta will be released next month. The official release is slated for this fall as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on eligible devices with iOS 18 this fall.