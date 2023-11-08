Apple announces freebie and offer on buying iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus; check details

Apple Inc. has announced new offers for the buyers in India on the occasion of Diwali. These offers are valid at Apple online store, Apple Saket in New Delhi and Apple BKC in Mumbai. What more, if you are buying iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus from the applicable website or offline store, you will get 50 per cent discount on AirPods (3rd generation), which come with lightning cable support.

In addition to this, buyers will also get free Apple Music subscription for 6 months. The offer is valid from November 8 to 14 in India. Do note that this offer cannot be combined with Instant Cashback, Education or Corporate Employee Purchase Plan pricing. Apple has further clarified that only limited stocks are available at the moment and the offer will remain while supplies last and are subject to terms and conditions.

Apple also has a Trade-In program for its loyal users. Customers can exchange their old devices, both Android or iOS, for new Apple devices and get good exchange bonuses.

How Apple trade-in program works?

To exchange your current device for a new one, all you need to do is answer a few questions regarding your current handset while purchasing the latest iPhone models. You will get an estimated trade-in value. If you are convinced with it, you can apply for instant credit towards your purchase.

You will then receive a date and time for your doorstep delivery and trade-in exchange. The handing over of the new iPhone and exchanging of the old device will be done at the same time. The courier will inspect your device and run a quick diagnostics. Buyers are advised to reset their device before that. The inspection will be regarding physical condition of the touchscreen, enclosure or back glass, and camera lenses, front and back camera functionality, battery wear and tear, storage capacity, performance speed, Wi-Fi and mobile functionality.

Once the verification is done, you will get your new iPhone. However, if the verification shows that the condition of old device is not as described, buyers will have to pay the difference between the trade-in credit that you had received and the revised value of the device to still make the purchase.

Notably, this service is available in limited metropolitan cities in India, hence you will have to enter your pin code while making the purchase to check for the same.

Also Read:

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: Govt warns social media companies about consequences of deepfakes, misinformation

Apple iPhone 14 can be purchased at price under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale; here’s how