Apple iPhone 14 can be purchased at price under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart Big Diwali sale; here’s how

Flipkart Big Diwali sale is now live in India and will come to an end on November 11. During the sale, several premium smartphones including iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are available on massive offer. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone by exchanging your old device, you can buy it for less than Rs 40,000 right now.

Launched at Rs 79,900, Apple iPhone 14 is now selling at a starting price of Rs 56,999 on Flipkart. In addition to this, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 750 on SBI Bank credit cards. In case you are planning to exchange your old device to buy iPhone 14, you can get up to Rs 42,000 as exchange bonus. iPhone 14 is available in Red, Blue, Midnight, Purple and Starlight colour variants. In terms of storage, it is launched in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants.

Apple iPhone 13 is also available on huge discount on Amazon. Launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, iPhone 13 is available at Rs 51,999 on Flipkart. However, if iPhone 13 is on your bucket list, then buy it from Amazon to get better discounts. On Amazon, it is available for Rs 50,749 and the customers will get additional Rs 2,000 instant discount. As exchange value of the old smartphone, buyers will get up to Rs 45,000 off depending on the old device.

Other than these, customers can also get discounts and offers on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge 40, Oppo Reno 10 5G, Google Pixel 7a, Vivo T2 Pro, Galaxy S22, Realme 11 Pro, Nothing Phone (2) and more. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI Bank credit cards during the ongoing sale.

If you are on a tight budget, Flipkart is also offering discounts and deals on smartphones under Rs 10,000. These smartphones include Poco M6 Pro, Realme C53, Samsung F14 5G, Realme C53, Redmi 12, Moto e13, Infinix Hot 30i and more.

