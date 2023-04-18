Apple BKC Store: Apple CEO Tim Cook inaugurates India's first retail store

Apple CEO Tim Cook has finally inaugurated the company’s first-ever retail store in India called Apple BKC in Mumbai today. It has been more than 25 years since Apple is operating in India. It opened its first online store in the country in 2020.

Apple will open its second store in the country, Apple Saket, on April 20 in New Delhi.

The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India. pic.twitter.com/talx2ZQEMl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 18, 2023

Apple BKC: The first Apple Store in India

Located in Jio World Drive, Apple BKC is spread over 20,000 sqft in Mumbai. Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

Apple BKC store has over 100 employees who collectively speak more than 20 languages.

Apple BKC services

As per the company, the store has display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag. Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them.

Apple BKC rent agreement

Apple has signed a lease for over 11 years with a 15 per cent rent escalation provision every three years with Jio World Mall. In addition to this, it is revealed that Apple will pay a minimum guarantee of Rs 42 lakh per month along with 2 per cent of the revenue share for three years. Post this, the tech giant will pay 2.5 per cent of the revenue share to the Mumbai mall.

