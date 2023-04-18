Apple CEO Tim Cook set to meet PM Narendra Modi on April 19

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday. Cook is visiting India for the inauguration of the country’s first Apple retail store, reported Reuters. Apple BKC in Mumbai will open its doors to public today in the picturesque Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex. The second Apple retail store, Apple Saket will open on April 20 in New Delhi.

Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9V5074OA8W — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Apple already commands a 3 per cent market share in India and is planning on expanding the iPhone assembly in the country via contract manufacturers and boosting its exports.

As per Reuters, Cook’s meetings come amid Apple’s growing focus on India. Notably, India is the second largest smartphone market globally, and Cook's visit signifies Apple's seriousness vis-vis India.

The report further elaborates that almost $9 billion worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February 2023. Out of this, iPhones accounted for the 50 per cent, as per the the India Cellular and Electronics Association.

Cook landed in Mumbai yesterday and met with the Ambani family along with a few Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and Maestro A.R. Rehman. He also announced the opening of Apple BKC on Twitter.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Apple BKC, that spans over 20,000 sq ft has a huge curved glass facade. The store also has tall white pillars giving the store a more airy feel.



Apple claims that the BKC store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world. The store will come with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The company claims BKC store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 per cent renewable energy.

The ceiling is made of wood with triangular handcrafted texture, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

