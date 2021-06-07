Apple FaceTime now also on Android, Windows

With the COVID-19 pandemic restricting us to our homes, the past year has been about video conferencing. With Zoom and Google Meet being the most preferred platforms for virtually meeting with friends and family, Apple too is trying to catch up. Apple is opening its end-to-end encrypted video conferencing solution FaceTime beyond the Apple ecosystem.

Available on iOS, iPad OS and Mac OS, Android and Windows users will be able to join FaceTime calls via the web browser. Announced during the World Wide Developer Conference commencing June 7, the new feature will be launched with iOS 15 later this year.

Helping Apple users continue to use FaceTime while interacting with family and friends on other platforms, Apple has added features such as schedule call, SharePlay and share your screen. SharePlay will allow the group of uses to watch and listen to the same content within the call. It allows playing songs and videos from apps including Apple Music, Apple TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max, and Twitch.

Last but not the least, making calls more interactive and intuitive, Apple is bringing spatial audio, voice isolation to improve sound quality, grid view and portrait mode to the FaceTime call.

