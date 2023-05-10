Apple brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPad; check pricing, features and other details

Apple has announced that it will be bringing Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPad. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on the App Store as subscriptions starting May 23. The announcement is big as many creators have been demanding the services on iPad. The new version of Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a touch interface and intuitive tools.

Pricing

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on your iPad will be available for a monthly subscription of Rs 499 or a yearly subscription of Rs 4,999 with a free trial month. To use Final Cut Pro, you need an M1 chip iPad model or a newer version, while Logic Pro requires an A12 Bionic chip iPad model or a later version. Apple has asked users to ensure that their iPadOS version is 16.4 or above before downloading Final Cut Pro or Logic Pro for iPad.

Final Cut Pro for iPad

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an touch interface and intuitive tools, which hasn't been the case with any prior version. The editing process is now accessible with a new jog wheel and Multi-Touch gestures to navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits. With Live Drawing, users can draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. Additionally, creators can view and edit HDR video and apply colour grades with accuracy using Reference Mode.

Pro Camera Mode and Multicam Video Editing

Pro camera mode brings control to the creation process on iPad. Video creators can shoot video in portrait or landscape orientation, monitor audio and available recording time, and manually control settings like focus, exposure, and white balance. With multicam video editing, clips can automatically be synchronized and edited together, and users can even switch angles in a multicam clip.

Fast Cut Features with Machine Learning

Final Cut Pro for iPad comes with Scene Removal Mask using which creators can quickly remove or replace the background behind a subject in a clip without using a green screen. Auto Crop adjusts footage for vertical, square, and other aspect ratios, and with Voice Isolation, background noise can easily be removed from audio captured in the field.

Pro Graphics, Effects, and Audio

Video creators can choose from a vast library of professional graphics, effects, and audio. These include HDR backgrounds, customizable animated patterns, and professional soundtracks that automatically adjust to the length of a video.

Import and Export

Editors can import supported media from Files or Photos, and save it directly inside a Final Cut Pro project. Final Cut Pro for iPad also supports the ability to import projects created in iMovie for iOS, and iPad users can export their Final Cut Pro projects to Mac.

Logic Pro for iPad

Logic Pro for iPad can also be used with Multi-Touch gestures. Music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll. With the built-in mics on iPad, users can capture voice or instrument recordings.

All-New Sound Browser

A new sound browser uses dynamic filtering to help music creators discover the sound easily. The sound browser displays all available instrument patches, audio patches, plug‑in presets, samples, and loops in a single location, and users can tap to audition any sound before loading it into a project.

