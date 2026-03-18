Apple CEO Tim Cook dismisses retirement rumours, signals long-term commitment

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook brushed aside speculation about his imminent retirement, signalling he plans to stay on at the company as the iPhone maker navigates its next phase of growth, including an aggressive push into artificial intelligence.

In an interview with Good Morning America, ahead of Apple's 50th anniversary, Cook said, "I love what I do deeply."

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“Twenty-eight years ago, I walked into Apple, and I've loved every day of it. We've had ups and downs, but the people I work with are so amazing. They bring out the best in me. And hopefully, I can bring out the best in them.”

He also added that he “can’t imagine life without Apple.”

The reassurance comes as Apple will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026. Previously, media reports suggested that Tim Cook could step down as CEO as soon as this year.

It was also suggested that Apple's Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, could take Cook’s position, and that the transition was already in process. However, with the latest statement, it is highly unlikely that Cook may plan to step down as CEO.

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However, if the retirement is in plans, Cook will remain in the company as executive chairman of Apple's board of directors.

Apple’s 50th anniversary celebrations

For Apple’s 50th anniversary, the company confirmed that it will be celebrating the milestone by hosting gatherings "around the world." Last week, the company hosted Alicia Keys concert at its Grand Central store in New York.

The company is also reported to plan something similar for Apple's retail store at Taikoo Li in Chengdu, China, on March 18.

In addition, the company is also reported to host a special Today at Apple session at its Myeongdong store in Seoul, South Korea. The session is expected to be joined by South Korean boy band CORTIS.