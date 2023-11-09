Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalised in Mexico after falling ill: Reports

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Mexico City on Wednesday, with Mexican media outlets sharing news of a possible stroke. The 73-year-old tech entrepreneur had a prior engagement at a World Business Forum event located in Mexico City's Santa Fe district.

Organisers of the event have not yet provided an official response. Wozniak was originally scheduled to address the conference at 4:20 p.m. local time. At this moment, we are unable to independently verify the reports of Wozniak's hospitalisation.

Back in 1976, Wozniak, alongside his more renowned business partner Steve Jobs, who was a celebrated investor and long-time Apple CEO until his passing in 2011, co-founded Apple. Their enterprise blazed a trail in personal computing and ultimately became the world's most valuable company, gaining acclaim for the design and functionality of various consumer electronics, including laptops, desktop computers, and the iconic iPhone mobile phone.

Wozniak displayed an early aptitude for electronics and computers, which would play a crucial role in his future endeavours. He is renowned for his technical prowess and innovation. He designed and built the hardware for the early Apple computers, including the circuit board and software, which set them apart from competitors.

After leaving Apple in 1985, Wozniak became involved in various philanthropic activities and educational initiatives. He has supported causes related to education, technology, and youth development. He's also been a proponent of computer education and coding for young people.

While no longer actively involved in Apple's day-to-day operations, Wozniak remains an influential figure in the tech world and a source of inspiration for aspiring engineers and entrepreneurs.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates

Also Read BT Exclusive | Steve Jobs, Elon Musk could drive people to do what they didn't know they could: Biographer Walter Isaacson