Apple Days sale: iPhone 14 available at a massive discount on Amazon

During the ongoing Apple Days sale, Apple iPhone 14 is available at huge discounts and offers on Amazon. Down from the launch price of Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 is selling at Rs 67,999 on e-commerce platforms. Amazon is also offering discounts, bank offers, and exchange offers on the purchase of the product, bringing the price down to almost Rs 12,000.

Here’s all you need to know about the iPhone 14 deal available on Amazon.

Amazon Apple Days sale: iPhone 14 discount

During the ongoing Apple Days sale on Amazon, iPhone 14 series is available at huge discounts in India. Launched at Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 is selling at a starting price of Rs 67,999 on Amazon. Buyers can get an exchange offer of up to Rs 22,800 on the purchase, depending on your old handset.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus is selling at a starting price of Rs 76,900, down from Rs 89,900.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available at Rs 1,19,999, down from Rs 1,29,900. Lastly, iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling at Rs 1,27,999, down from Rs 1,39,900. In addition to this, buyers can also get a Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards. The Amazon Apple Days sale will end on June 17.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15: Which one to buy?

If you want to buy iPhone 14 at an affordable price, it would be great if you could wait for another 2 months. In September, the company will launch its iPhone 15 lineup, followed by a price cut for iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 15 is likely to come with major hardware updates, but the upcoming series is also expected to be more expensive than the present one. It was recently reported that iPhone 15 Pro is likely to get a price hike of $200 which will be roughly around Rs 16,000. For the unversed, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is likely to include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus.

The reason behind the hike was not revealed, however, it is speculated that this is because of the hardware improvements.

