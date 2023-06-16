Instagram introduces WhatsApp and Telegram-like Broadcast Channels in India: How to use

The Instagram Broadcast Channels feature is now live for users in India. The feature is designed to deepen creators’ connection with their followers. Broadcast Channels are similar to direct messages (DM) on the platform, but not everyone can text or send posts in the channel, just like Broadcast Channels on Telegram and WhatsApp. The feature is basically a public one-to-many messaging tool that lets creators engage directly with their followers at scale.

In addition to this, Meta has also introduced a new feature called Collaborators in India. It allows creators to invite other creators or fans to join their broadcast channel.

Instagram Broadcast Channels

In Broadcast Channels, creators have the ability to set up polls, send voice notes and share behind-the-scene moments via text, video, and images with their followers. On the other hand, followers can just react to a text or post via emoji or vote in a poll. This is similar to what Telegram and WhatsApp have to offer.

How to join a Broadcast Channel on Instagram

Instagram users can join Broadcast Channel by clicking on the broadcast link via sticker or visiting the creator’s Instagram profile and tapping on the pinned link. Users will also get a one-time notification in case the creator from their following list starts their broadcast channel.

Once you tap on the link, you can simply tap on “join broadcast channel” and you are good to go.

As per the company, “Anyone can discover the broadcast channel and view the content, but only followers who join the channel will receive notifications whenever there are updates.”

Meta further reveals that it is working on new features for Instagram creators like question prompts, and a dedicated channels tab in the inbox so that users can access the joined channels easily and discover new ones.

As per the blog post, “We’re exploring new controls to help creators manage and promote their broadcast channels, like setting an expiration date and time on their channel, adding a moderator to help manage members, messages and content and sharing a link or even a preview to Stories to encourage followers to join.”

