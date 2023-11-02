Apple, Dell, HP, Samsung, Lenovo, ASUS, other companies get authorisation to import laptops in India

Around 110 firms have been authorised to import laptops and tablets in India. The firms include tech giants such as Apple, Dell, HP, Samsung, and Lenovo, to import laptops, tablets, and personal computers, according to a report by Reuters. This decision is part of a new system aimed at monitoring shipments. Other companies that have been issued import authorisations include Acer, Xiaomi, IBM, and ASUS. These authorisations are part of India's new 'import management system', which became effective from Wednesday.

The new system was announced last month after the government decided to roll back an earlier plan to impose a licensing regime. Under the new system, companies are required to register the quantity and value of imports on a portal. The authorisation for these imports is valid until September 2024.

New Import Management System Explained

The new system, that kicked in from November 1, is introducing a mechanism where companies that want to import these items have to register how many units they’re bringing in and how much they’re worth. The government won’t stop these imports, but it will keep an eye on them.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has made some changes to the rules. Now, IT hardware made in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) can be brought into the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) without needing special permission. Also, private companies that are importing on behalf of government agencies for defense and security purposes don’t need special permission either.

