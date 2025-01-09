Apple details Siri’s privacy measures amid increasing concerns over data security

Apple has reiterated its privacy commitments with Siri, emphasising the digital assistant’s design to prioritise user privacy through on-device processing, data minimisation, and secure cloud practices. The announcement comes amid growing scrutiny over how technology companies handle user data.

In a detailed post, Apple underlined that Siri does not use user data for marketing profiles, advertising, or sales purposes. “We are constantly developing technologies to make Siri even more private, and will continue to do so,” the company stated.

On-Device Processing and Limited Data Use

Siri processes as much information as possible directly on users’ devices, minimising the need to send data to Apple servers. For example, tasks like reading unread messages or providing widget suggestions are handled locally on the device. This ensures that sensitive information, such as message contents, does not leave the user’s iPhone or iPad.

For capable devices, audio requests to Siri are processed entirely on-device using Apple’s Neural Engine unless users opt to share their data with Apple.

In cases where cloud processing is necessary, Apple employs a unique approach. Instead of associating Siri searches and requests with Apple accounts, the company uses random identifiers to track data temporarily. This method prevents tying requests to specific users, which Apple claims is an industry-leading practice among digital assistants.

No Retained Recordings Without Consent

Apple stressed that audio recordings of Siri interactions are not retained unless users explicitly opt-in to improve the service. Even then, such recordings are solely used for training Siri and can be opted out of at any time.

Private Cloud Compute for Enhanced Features

Apple highlighted its “Private Cloud Compute” technology, designed to extend device-level privacy to cloud-based operations. This system allows Siri to utilise larger AI models for complex tasks while ensuring user data is only processed for fulfilling specific requests and not stored or accessed by Apple.