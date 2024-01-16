Apple expands ‘Find My’ network limit to 32 devices; quick guide on how to use it

Tech giant Apple has quietly enhanced the functionality of its Find My app, allowing users to track an increased number of items. It is one of my most frequently used features on my iPhone and the company has seemingly upped the limit from 16 to 32 with the introduction of iOS 16.

This noteworthy modification was first brought to light by keen-eyed user Nicolas Alvarez (@nicolas09F9), who spotted the change in an Apple support document.

The expanded tracking limit encompasses a wider array of devices compared to its predecessor. Users can now track items such as AirTags, various Apple headphones (including select Beats models), the latest MagSafe wallets, and even third-party Find My network accessories like e-bikes.

According to information from Apple's support document, users can now add up to 32 items in the Find My app. The breakdown includes AirPods Max, which counts as one item, while the original AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items.

Meanwhile, Apple Arcade enthusiasts have something to celebrate with the addition of three new gaming titles. Apple has also announced plans to launch over 20 major updates to popular games throughout the month.

The latest additions to Apple Arcade's gaming lineup include Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, Cornsweeper, and Blackjack by MobilityWare+. In addition to these newcomers, established titles are set to introduce fresh content this month. Hello Kitty Island Adventure, a recipient of the 2023 App Store Award, is gearing up for the Year of the Dragon with its Luck & Lanterns Celebration scheduled for January 19, promising an immersive and exciting experience for players.

To use Apple's "Find My" feature, follow these steps:

1. Ensure Find My is Enabled:

- Make sure that your device has the "Find My" feature enabled. You can do this by going to Settings on your iOS device.

- Tap on your Apple ID at the top of the Settings page.

- Select "Find My" and ensure that both "Find My iPhone" and "Share My Location" are turned on.

2. Access Find My:

- To locate your device, you can use another Apple device or access the Find My app on iCloud.com.

3. Using Another Apple Device:

- On another Apple device, open the Find My app (formerly known as Find My iPhone).

- Tap on the "Devices" tab at the bottom to see a list of your Apple devices.

- Select the device you want to locate.

4. Using iCloud.com:

- Open a web browser and go to iCloud.com.

- Log in with your Apple ID.

- Click on the "Find iPhone" icon.

- From the All Devices dropdown, select the device you want to locate.

5. Locate Your Device:

- The app will show the last known location of your device on a map.

- If your device is online, you can make it play a sound to help you locate it.

- You can also enable Lost Mode, which locks your device and displays a custom message on the screen.

- If your device is lost or stolen, you can remotely erase its data to protect your personal information.

