Apple Vision Pro headset pre-orders and availability announced: See dates and more details

Apple has confirmed the release date for its highly anticipated Vision Pro headset, set to hit shelves on February 2nd in the United States. The tech giant also revealed the pricing details for additional accessories and prescription lenses, elevating the excitement among eager consumers. The pre-orders open on January 19th at 8 AM ET.

The Vision Pro headset, priced at $3,499, offers a myriad of features, including a 4K display for each eye, seamlessly switching between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) via a user-friendly dial. It's powered by a dual-chip setup integrating Apple's M2 chip and the new R1 chip, dedicated to processing data from the device's numerous sensors, cameras, and microphones.

Alongside the headset, Apple unveiled the pricing for Zeiss prescription lenses as an optional addition. Readers will be available for an extra $99, while prescription lenses will cost $149, catering to users' individual needs.

The base model of the Vision Pro comes with 256GB of storage and an array of accessories, including the Solo Knit Band, Dual Loop Band, light seal with two cushions, Apple Vision Pro cover, polishing cloth, battery, USB-C charging cable, and USB-C power adapter. Notably, the device boasts impressive navigation capabilities, supporting eye, head, and hand tracking, eliminating the need for a separate controller.

During its Worldwide Developer Conference last June, Apple introduced the Vision Pro, showcasing its ability to seamlessly interact with familiar apps like FaceTime, Photos, Movies, and access more than 150 3D titles via the Apple TV app. Powered by visionOS, Apple's new operating system, the headset effortlessly integrates with iPhone and iPad apps without necessitating additional work from developers.

The Vision Pro's demos have highlighted its immersive user experience, raising the key question: will the $3,499 price tag entice consumers to make the purchase? Apple's emphasis on integration with existing apps and the promise of a captivating experience could prove decisive in attracting potential buyers.

