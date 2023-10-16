Apple Festive Offer now in India: iPhone 15, Mac, iPad and more available with up to Rs 10,000 discount; check details

Apple has announced Diwali offers on iPhone 15 series, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and more in India. The offers were introduced on October 15. Buyers can get up to Rs 10,000 instant discount on Apple products in India under the new Festive Offer. Apple is also providing free engraving on AirPods, Apple Pencil and trade-in option. The maximum trade-in available for iPhone purchases is up to Rs 67,800. These offers are valid on Apple Store online and offline, Apple BKC and Apple Saket.
Notably, these offers are valid only on HDFC Bank credit cards.
Apple India Diwali sale offers, discounts
HDFC Bank credit card instant discount on iPhones
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: Rs 6,000
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Rs 5,000
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Rs 4,000
iPhone 13: Rs 3,000
iPhone SE: Rs 2,000
As mentioned earlier, buyers will get up to Rs 67,800 on exchange of old devices. They will also get 6 months of free Apple Music subscription and 3 months of free subscription for Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade Free.
HDFC Bank credit card instant discount on Mac:
MacBook Air (M2 chip) 13" and 15": Rs 10,000
MacBook Pro 13", 14" and 16": Rs 10,000
Mac Studio: Rs 10,000
MacBook Air (M1 chip): Rs 8,000
iMac 24": Rs 5,000
Mac mini: Rs 5,000
HDFC Bank credit card offers on Apple iPad
iPad Pro, iPad Air: Rs 5,000
iPad (10th Gen): Rs 4,000
iPad (9th Gen), iPad Mini: Rs 3,000
iPad and Mac buyers will get 3 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade free with the device
Offers on Apple Watch models:
Apple Watch Ultra 2: Rs 5,000
Apple Watch Series 9: Rs 4,000
Apple Watch SE: Rs 2,000
AirPods Pro: Rs 2,000
Buyers will also get 6 months of Apple Music free with the purchase of new AirPods. On HomePod also, customers will get Rs 2,000 of instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards. These buyers will also be eligible to get 6 months of free Apple Music subscription.
Buyers can also consider buying Apple devices from Amazon during its ongoing Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 per cent of up to Rs 33,000 on SBI Bank cards.
